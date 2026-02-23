The Ford squad didn’t quite repeat its 2025 clean sweep heroics at Sydney Motorsport Park this time around, however a solid showing has left it topping the teams’ championship.

Thomas Randle’s 13th in the Saturday night race, partially affected by double-stacking during an early safety car, was the only time either of the Tickford Mustangs fell outside the top 10.

The centrepiece to Tickford’s weekend was Cam Waters’ masterful drive from 20th on the grid to third place in Sunday’s finale.

The consistent effort netted Tickford a total of 380 points, giving it a nine-point buffer over Grove Racing heading to Albert Park for the Australian Grand Prix weekend.

That means Tickford will technically have the ‘first garage’, although the nature of the Albert Park paddock does dampen the importance.

Triple Eight sits third after an inconsistent weekend that netted two of the three wins for Broc Feeney, but uncharacteristic pit lane mistakes on Saturday night.

Will Brown’s weekend was also compromised by a Race 3 shunt with Brodie Kostecki and Anton De Pasquale.

That also impacted Team 18, which finished up fourth for the weekend despite De Pasquale’s impressive win on Saturday night.

Dick Johnson Racing sits fifth ahead of Blanchard Racing Team, which did briefly lead the way after a double podium on Friday night.

Matt Stone Racing is eighth ahead of Toyota squads Walkinshaw TWG Racing and Brad Jones Racing.

PremiAir Racing and Erebus prop up the standings after the first round.

Supercars teams’ championship standings after Round 1 (Sydney 500)

1. Tickford Racing – 380

2. Grove Racing – 371

3. Triple Eight – 365

4. Team 18 – 341

5. Dick Johnson Racing – 275

6. Blanchard Racing Team – 255

7. Matt Stone Racing – 253

8. Walkinshaw TWG Racing – 252

9. Brad Jones Racing (#8 & #14) – 237

10. PremiAir Racing – 161

11. Erebus Motorsport – 118

12. Brad Jones Racing (#96) – 88

13. Objective Racing – 83