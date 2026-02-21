Anton De Pasquale was the second-to-last car out on track at Sydney Motorsport Park in the shootout, and snuck in his session-topping 1:28.0180s before the heavens opened.

Blanchard Racing Team’s newcomer James Golding went from provisional pole position to 10th, ending up 4.9017s adrift in the #7 CoolDrive Mustang.

De Pasquale will line up alongside former Erebus co-driver Brodie Kostecki, who ended the session 0.1527s off the pace in the #17 Shell V-Power Mustang.

“Today’s car was amazing. We worked on it pretty hard the whole week and it turns it on for one lap,” said De Pasquale.

“We’ve been doing some stuff, trying to get that tyre to really ignite around here, but I enjoy ragging a lap around here.

Advertisements

“It’s pretty sketchy in those conditions, you’ve got your wipers on but the grip is still there, so it’s kind of a weird feeling.

“It rained a bit after my lap. It’s a shame we didn’t see Jimmy do his lap because he’s been fast as.

“I felt like mine was pretty good so it would have been good to see him get one.

“But I’m stoked. It’s the first one with the team. Awesome.”

Matthew Payne and Ryan Wood benefited from the rain. The #19 Penrite Mustang rose from ninth to third while the #2 Mobil 1 Truck Assist Supra climbed from 10th.

Outside of Golding, another victim of the conditions was Broc Feeney. He was sixth-fastest in the first leg of qualifying but ended up ninth in the #88 Red Bull Ampol Mustang.

Race 2 of the Supercars at the Sydney 500 starts on Saturday evening at 7:35pm AEDT.

Results: Repco Supercars Championship Dunlop Sydney 500, Race 2 Top 10 Shootout