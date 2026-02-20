Though the Gen3 regulations have stayed the same, there have been plenty of year-on-year changes.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s new in 2026?

The 2026 Supercars season is headlined by the arrival of Toyota and its Supra.

Walkinshaw Andretti United becomes Walkinshaw TWG Racing, making the move from Ford to Toyota. One thing that hasn’t changed is its driver line-up of champion Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood.

Brad Jones Racing has also moved manufacturers from Chevrolet to Toyota. The team has also downsized to three cars.

Advertisements

That’s as a result of the Smith family-owned Teams Racing Charter moving across to Triple Eight Race Engineering. That will run under the Objective Racing banner with Jackson Walls.

Speaking of Triple Eight, the team has taken over the Ford homologation duties. Team 18 has taken over as the Chevrolet homologation team.

This year, there are five rookies – Rylan Gray (Dick Johnson Racing), Jobe Stewart (Erebus Motorsport), Zach Bates (Matt Stone Racing), Jayden Ojeda (PremiAir Racing), and Walls.

This year, Fox will broadcast Supercars in 4K for the first time.

When is the 2026 Sydney 500?

The Dunlop Sydney 500 at Sydney Motorsport Park takes place February 20-22.

Sydney 500 weather forecast? (via BOM)

Friday (February 20) – Shower or two (3mm) – min 21 degrees, max 29 degrees

Cloudy. Medium chance of showers. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon then becoming light in the late evening.

Saturday (February 21) – Possible shower developing – min 21 degrees, max 34 degrees

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower in the morning and afternoon. Light winds becoming southeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

Sunday (February 22) – Partly cloudy – min 21 degrees, max 35 degrees

Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower. Light winds becoming northeasterly 15 to 20 km/h during the afternoon then becoming light during the evening.

How long is each race at the Sydney 500?

Race 1 at the Sydney 500 on Friday is a 26-lap (100km) sprint. Race 2 on Saturday and Race 3 on Sunday are 52 laps (250km) apiece.

2025 Sydney 500 Supercars sessions (AEDT/local)

Friday, February 20

Practice 1 – 1:55pm–2:40pm (45 minutes)

Qualifying Part 1 – 4:20pm–4:32pm (12 minutes)

Qualifying Part 2 – 4:40pm–4:52pm (12 minutes)

Race 1 – 7:50pm (26 laps)

Saturday, February 21

Qualifying Part 1 – 3:40pm–3:52pm (12 minutes)

Qualifying Part 2 – 4:00pm–4:12pm (12 minutes)

Top 10 Shootout – 4:35pm–5:15pm (40 minutes)

Race 2 – 3:20pm (52 laps)

Sunday, November 30

Qualifying Part 1 – 12:10pm–12:22pm (12 minutes)

Qualifying Part 2 – 12:30pm–12:42pm (12 minutes)

Top 10 Shootout – 1:05pm–1:45pm (40 minutes)

Race 3 – 4:05pm (52 laps)

Supercars Sydney 500 track schedule (AEDT/local)

Friday February 20 Start Finish Category Duration Session 11:10 11:30 Touring Car Masters 0:20 Practice 11:40 12:00 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Practice 12:15 12:35 TGRA GR Cup 0:20 Practice 1 12:50 13:40 Super2 Series 0:50 Practice 1 13:55 14:40 Supercars 0:45 Practice 14:55 15:05 Events 0:10 Entertainment 15:10 15:30 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Qualifying 15:40 16:00 Touring Car Masters 0:20 Qualifying 16:20 16:32 Supercars 0:12 Q1 Race 1 16:40 16:52 Supercars 0:12 Q2 Race 1 16:55 17:10 Events 0:15 Entertainment 17:15 17:35 TGRA GR Cup 0:20 Practice 2 17:50 1 lap after 18:08 V8 SuperUtes 0:20 Race 1 18:25 19:05 Super2 Series 0:40 Practice 2 19:50 1 lap after 20:48 Supercars 26 laps Race 1 Saturday February 21 Start Finish Category Duration Session 11:15 11:55 Events 0:40 Safety & Course Car Tours & Pit Lane Walk 12:05 12:30 V8 SuperUtes 1 lap after 12:28 Race 2 12:40 13:00 Touring Car Masters 1 lap after 12:58 Trophy Race 13:05 13:15 Events 0:10 Entertainment 13:20 13:35 TGRA GR Cup 0:15 Qualifying 13:50 14:10 Super2 Series 0:20 Qualifying Race 1 14:15 14:25 Events 0:10 Entertainment 14:30 14:50 V8 SuperUtes 1 lap after 14:48 Race 3 15:00 15:20 Touring Car Masters 1 lap after 15:18 Race 1 15:40 15:52 Supercars 0:12 Q1 Race 2 16:00 16:12 Supercars 0:12 Q2 Race 2 16:20 16:30 Events 0:10 Entertainment 16:35 17:15 Supercars 0:40 Top Ten Shootout 17:30 17:55 TGRA GR Cup 1 lap after 17:53 Race 1 18:10 18:50 Super2 Series 1 lap after 18:33 Race 1 19:35 1 lap after 21:13 Supercars 52 laps Race 2 Sunday February 22 Start Finish Category Duration Session 8:40 9:00 Touring Car Masters 1 lap after 08:58 Race 2 9:10 9:40 TGRA GR Cup 1 lap after 09:38 Race 2 9:55 10:15 Super2 Series 0:20 Qualifying Race 2 10:25 10:50 Events 0:25 Super Fan Experience 10:35 10:50 Events 0:15 Entertainment 11:00 11:20 Touring Car Masters 1 lap after 11:18 Race 3 11:30 11:50 V8 SuperUtes 1 lap after 11:48 Race 4 12:10 12:22 Supercars 0:12 Q1 Race 3 12:30 12:42 Supercars 0:12 Q2 Race 3 12:50 13:00 Events 0:10 Entertainment 13:05 13:45 Supercars 0:40 Top Ten Shootout 14:00 14:25 TGRA GR Cup 1 lap after 14:23 Race 3 14:40 15:20 Super2 Series 1 lap after 15:18 Race 2 16:05 1 lap after 17:43 Supercars 52 laps Race 3

How to watch the Sydney 500 on TV in Australia

Live coverage of the Sydney 500 will be live on Foxtel via Fox Sports and Kayo Sports across all three days. Seven will also have live, free-to-air coverage on Saturday and Sunday only.

How to live stream the Sydney 500 in Australia

The Sydney 500 will be broadcast live on subscription streaming services Foxtel Go and Kayo Sports from Friday through to Sunday.

The Sydney 500 can be live-streamed in part on Saturday and Sunday for free on 7plus sport.

Viewers outside of Australia and New Zealand can watch via Supercars’ own SuperView service.

How to watch the Sydney 500 in New Zealand

Viewers in New Zealand can watch the Sydney 500 via Sky Sports or live stream it on Sky Sports Now and Sky Go.

Sydney 500 TV broadcast start times (AEDT)

Friday, February 20

Foxtel/Kayo – 1:45pm

Seven – No coverage

Saturday, February 21

Foxtel/Kayo – 12:00pm

Seven Mate – 4:30pm

Seven – 7:00pm

Sunday, February 22

Foxtel/Kayo – 8:40am

Seven – 1:00pm

Will there be live updates from the Sydney 500?

Speedcafe will provide real-time, live updates from every Supercars session of the Sydney 500 thanks to Mobil 1.

When do gates open at the Sydney 500?

On Friday, the gates to Sydney Motorsport Park open at 10:30am AEDT. On Saturday, the gates open at 11am AEDT and on Sunday they will open at 8am AEDT.

Supercars Sydney 500 ticket details

Tickets for the Sydney 500 are available via Ticketek, the official Supercars website, or at the gates. See official Supercars websites or Ticketek for more details.

How to get free Supercars Sydney 500 free Friday tickets

Friday at the Sydney 500 is free to attend. Free tickets are available via Ticketek.

Are there buses to Sydney Motorsport Park for the Sydney 500?

There is an event shuttle bus from Blacktown station to Sydney Motorsport Park

Sydney 500 support categories

Supercars will be supported by the Dunlop Super2 Series, Tyrepower V8 SuperUtes, Toyota Gazoo Racing Australia GR Cup, and Touring Car Masters.