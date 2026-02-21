The #8 Brad Jones Racing Supra suffered a suspected engine failure at the exit of Turn 8 while running 12th on lap nine.

Heimgartner brought the car to a stop on the circuit, with a trail of what appeared to be oil behind.

That drew the first Safety Car of the season and triggered the field to dive into pitlane.

Heimgartner had been the star for Toyota during the marque’s debut Supercars race on Friday night, finishing eighth.

All five Toyotas made it to the chequered flag on Friday, marking a major achievement after a last-minute rush to get the cars complete.

Heimgartner’s teammate Jones drove his Supra to the garage under the early Safety Car, albeit due to damage rather than a mechanical issue.

Jones had damaged the undertray and a brake duct during an off-road excursion at the exit of Turn 7 in the early laps.