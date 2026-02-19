The network’s naming of the duo confirms it will have a direct on-the-ground presence, rather than solely relying on the Supercars Media-produced feed it takes for track sessions.

Sydney-based White is no stranger to long-time Supercars fans, having previously held commentary and hosting roles with the category during stints at Ten and Seven.

He returned to Seven this year primarily for news reading and rugby league duties, also hosting a Supercars season preview show that aired last Sunday.

Seven’s coverage will utilise Supercars’ new commentary team shared with Fox Sports, which this weekend will feature Chad Neylon and Garth Tander in the box.

Taylor was also named in Supercars’ full-season team as a pit reporter.

As was the case last year, there is no free-to-air Sydney 500 coverage on Friday, with the season-opening race exclusive to Fox Sports/Kayo.

Seven’s coverage kicks off at 2:30pm AEDT on Saturday, while the Sunday broadcast begins at 1:00pm AEDT.

Seven has live broadcast rights to just five Supercars events this year, one less than previously, with Townsville, Bathurst, Gold Coast and Adelaide completing its schedule.

The network’s coverage has previously included Mark Beretta, who left Seven at the end of 2025, and Supercars co-driver Jack Perkins.