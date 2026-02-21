The breach occurred during qualifying for tonight’s second Supercars race with a team member seen with their head under Ryan Wood’s Supra while it wasn’t properly supported by an incompressible jack.

Rule D11.8.3 states that it is “compulsory to use solid, incompressible components capable of supporting the

car in the event of a jacking failure”.

According to the stewards report, the size of the fine and points loss is to send “a clear message to all teams that under no circumstances can the safety of personnel be compromised”.

“The stewards were sent photos taken by the [category technical manager] after the end of Part 1 of Qualifying for Race 2 which showed a team member working on the rear right hub area of car 2,” read the stewards report.

“The team member’s head was under the wheel arch. The photographs showed an incompressible jack under the left rear of the car but no incompressible jack under the right rear.

“The team acknowledged the breach. They explained that the driver had reported vibration in the rear right which the team suspected might have been caused by coal depositing on the rear right rotor.

“The team was focussed on investigating that unexpected issue and an oversight was made. They acknowledged that the circumstances do not excuse the oversight.

“The stewards are not satisfied that the team’s explanation is any way mitigatory. The rule requiring the use of incompressible jack is very long standing and is of critical importance in managing a significant safety risk to personnel working under a car, especially when it is lifted on air jacks.

“This incident represents a significant safety breach and demands a penalty which sends a clear message to all teams that under no circumstances can the safety of personnel be compromised.”