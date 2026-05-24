A Triple Eight Ford Mustang and Team 18 Chevrolet Camaro are set to take to the circuit as the category evaluates new brake pad options for next season.

Broc Feeney and Anton De Pasquale are scheduled to be behind the wheel for the evaluation, which is aimed at eliminating brake changes at the Bathurst 1000.

Brake changes are no longer compulsory in the Great Race, although some teams choose to do so as a precaution.

Supercars’ motorsport boss Tim Edwards told Speedcafe the 2.41km Symmons Plains venue is the idea place for brake testing.

“The goal when we went to Gen3 was to have a brake package that you didn’t need to change brakes at Bathurst and it’s not quite there at the moment,” Edwards told Speedcafe.

“Obviously, some teams change and some elect not to. If we can improve it, then that’s the goal.

“We’re not trying to find performance or anything like that because it’s the same for everybody.

“But we do see a lot of tapering with the current front brake pads and occasionally you see bits fracturing off.

“So we’ve got some different brake pads we’re evaluating, front and rear.

“We’ve done a bit of work on that and we’ve been trying to find an opportune time to do it.

“This is a very good circuit for testing brake pads, so if we find something with all the combinations we’ve got, it could be something for next season.”