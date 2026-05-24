Drivers fought it out in a two-part knockout session to book in a place in the Top 10 Shootout.

Q2 ended with Brodie Kostecki fastest on 50.698s from Matt Payne and Broc Feeney in a Mustang stampede.

PremiAir Racing’s Jayden Ojeda continued his impressive rookie campaign as the fastest of the Chevrolets in fourth.

Kai Allen, Will Brown, Anton De Pasquale, Thomas Randle, Aaron Cameron and Ryan Wood will also feature in the Shootout having filled fifth through 10th.

Toyota’s Saturday race winners Andre Heimgartner and Chaz Mostert managed just 17th and 18th respectively.

“I should have got drunk last night and not turned up today with how that went,” quipped Heimgartner.”

“We sort of expected it in some respects. We’ve very strong on the super soft tyre and this is our weakness.”

Team 18’s David Reynolds also failed to replicated his Saturday speed down in 14th place.

It was a rough session too for Tickford Racing’s Cam Waters, who spent the key moments of Q2 in close proximity to Mostert and ended up 13th.

Brown earlier survived a close call in Q1, where he escaped elimination by the barest of margins in 17th place.

Fellow Shootout qualifier Cameron recovered from a scare of a different kind, having spun at the final corner following a brush with the left-rear of De Pasquale’s Camaro.

That incident is set to be investigated following the session.

The Top 10 Shootout is set for 12:30pm local time.