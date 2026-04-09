Hill will sport the new scheme at this weekend’s ITM Taupo Super440 and the upcoming ITM Christchurch Super440.

BJR said the livery harks back to the first Supercar that Richards raced in 2000 with Team Kiwi Racing.

Richards made his Supercars debut at the Bathurst 1000 that year and raced full-time with the team in 2001 and 2002.

Coincidentally, Richards’ first Holden VT Commodore will be present at the Taupo Super440 having recently undergone a restoration.

The livery reveal comes a day before Richards’ birthday and a little more than 14 years since he sadly succumbed to cancer.

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“It’s been 14 years since we lost Jase and it’s still very raw every time I think about his passing,” said BJR team owner Brad Jones.

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“This is a remarkable opportunity to celebrate his life and the great person he was both on and off track.

“Tomorrow is his birthday, so it’s a fitting time to take a moment and reflect. JR will always have a special place in our team and we carry his legacy with us wherever we go.

“It’s just that bit of extra motivation for us to make sure we are in the fight for the JR Memorial Trophy.

“As usual that’s our aim in NZ, with more races counting towards the trophy it means there’s more opportunity and I thoroughly believe we can do this.”

The new livery coincides with Brad Jones Racing bringing audio equipment brand Electro Voice on board.

“I’m honoured to be carrying Jason’s memory in NZ,” said Hill.

“He was a racer that a lot of people looked up to and it’s special to be able to race in his colours.

“Thank you to Electro-Voice for using this as a platform to continue his legacy.

“I’m excited to head to NZ, the team has a lot of momentum and we’ve been able to build something exciting in the first two rounds.

“It’s obviously a new challenge with the fly-away type of events and with the track in Christchurch being a bit of an unknown, but everyone is in the same situation.”