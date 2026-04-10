GM is believed to have been coveting Payne since midway through last year, eager to bolster its driving stocks following the defection of Triple Eight to Ford.

But the apparent plan to place Payne at GM homologation squad Team 18 will not be possible until 2028, if Grove holds the driver to his current contract.

Payne said this week that he “can’t shed too much light” on his future – which appeared an unusual statement for a contracted driver to make.

Asked by Speedcafe at Taupo about Payne’s future, Brenton Grove said the team’s position remains unchanged.

“Matt’s contracted until the end of 2027 – and as far as we’re aware, Matt will be driving for us until the end of 2027,” he said.

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“There’s not much more to say. Our agreement has been in place since 2024 and nothing’s changed during that time.

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“We both have obligations to the agreement. As far as we’re aware, nothing should change on that front.”

The comments by both parties indicate Payne’s departure from Grove Racing is a matter of when rather than if.

Grove is adamant it will hold the driver to his contract, wanting to receive the full on-track benefit for the investment it made in his development.

GM and Team 18, however, appear determined to snare the star, with the manufacturer’s plans said to include overseas opportunities.

“I’ve been around long enough to not say anything is absolute, but at the end of the day, there are two parties to the agreement,” continued Grove.

“We’re very clear on what our obligations are and we believe Matt is very clear on his. At that point it’s out of our control.

“We keep going and have the expectation that he drives our car. If that doesn’t end up being the case, I can’t comment on that now, I’m not sure.

“But there’s nothing to indicate he shouldn’t be driving for us next year.”