The squad will make a number of key announcements at its Mount Waverley headquarters including pulling the covers of its two primary Camaros.

Anton De Pasquale’s car will continue with major backing from DeWalt, while it is expected that Snowy River Caravans will replace Tradie as the backer of the David Reynolds entry.

That would come as part of James Courtney’s arrival at the team as a co-driver.

Speaking of co-drivers, the team will also unveil its pairings for the long-distance races across a four-driver roster of Reynolds, Courtney, De Pasquale and Lee Holdsworth.

Speedcafe expects the Snowy River backing will result in Courtney co-driving alongside Reynolds, and Holdsworth moving into De Pasquale’s Camaro.

The launch will also include Craig Lowndes as part of the Supercheap Auto wildcard program, which moves over from Triple Eight to Team 18 for this season.

“2026 marks a huge step for Team 18 as we officially become the Chevrolet homologation partner team,” said team owner Charlie Schwerkolt.

“It’s a massive honour and responsibility for our organisation, and something we’re incredibly proud to take on.

“The launch in February will be the first opportunity to show the direction we’re heading and to signal the start of an exciting new chapter for the team.

“There’s no better place to reveal our 2026 colours than at our Mount Waverley headquarters, surrounded by our people, our partners and the cars that will take us into this next era.

“With Anton and Dave back behind the wheel, and the ongoing support of our loyal partners, we’re determined to convert our efforts into results on track.

“I can’t wait for everyone to see the cars on the 10th of February and to share what’s ahead for Team 18 in 2026.”