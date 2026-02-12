Energy drink brand Monster Energy continues a long-standing partnership with the team, returning for its 11th season aboard Cam Waters’ #6 car, a deal that runs through the end of 2027.

The fan-favourite matte black base and bright green accents are accompanied by returning sponsors Enzed, a long-time partner of Waters, and auto parts retailer Autobarn.

“I hear so often how much this livery is loved by everyone up and down pit lane, so it’s awesome to have it back again this year,” said Waters.

“Monster Energy have been such a fantastic supporter of me and the team over the years, and it is great to be continuing with them for another season in the hunt for continued success together.”

Car #55 again features prominent backing from oils giant Castrol, backing Thomas Randle for a fifth season.

The livery of car #55 is a continuation of 2025, with subtle changes in accents, and highlighting more of the white and green base.

Supercars’ fuel supplier BP returns as a secondary sponsor on Randle’s car, continuing a long partnership with Tickford, alongside a host of new and returning partners on both cars.

“I am really excited to launch the Castrol livery that I will run in the 2026 season,” said Randle.

“The iconic brand has featured for many years in global motorsport so for me to be the one representing it on the Supercars grid is very special”

“The support they have given me and the team is never taken for granted and something that drives me every day to be better on track.”

Tickford Racing CEO Simon Brookhouse noted the importance of continuing the long-standing relationships.

“Launching both liveries together is a real marker moment for our season two world-class partners, two fast Mustangs, and a team determined to turn potential into results in 2026,” Brookhouse said.

“Monster Energy’s multi-year commitment through to 2027 speaks volumes about what we’re building, and Castrol’s long-standing support remains a cornerstone of our performance program.”

“We’re proud of what these partnerships represent and we’re even more motivated by what we believe we can achieve together this year.”

Tickford Racing will hit the track with its new liveries at Sydney Motorsport Park for the official Supercars pre-season test on Wednesday February 18, ahead of the opening round of the season that weekend.