That’s the latest update from an excited Brad Jones, whose team faced an anxious wait for supply of the new Toyota V8 ahead of the new season on February 20-22.

The engines are built by Walkinshaw in Melbourne and run on Supercars’ dyno in Brisbane, before being couriered to BJR’s Albury workshop by the team’s truck driver.

A first arrived on Wednesday – which revealed further complications – and a second on Friday, with one now installed in Andre Heimgartner’s almost-complete car.

“[We’re] getting really close here,” said Jones.

“The boys have all the panels they need to complete the three cars.

“Obviously we’re waiting for a lot more spares to come in, but I think Burnsy (Justin Burns) is going to come down from Walkinshaws at some point tomorrow and we’ll do a run-up.

“It’s be pretty excited, first time we’ve had a Toyota fire up at BJR.”

BJR is on track to shake down its two new cars at Winton in the coming week, while a third will not receive a pre-Sydney hitout due to being a converted Camaro.

Jones’ latest video update also shows off the tight fit for the 5.2-litre 2UR-GSE inside the engine bay – an issue exacerbated by the Supra’s smaller bonnet opening.