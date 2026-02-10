That’s the word from team boss Tim Blanchard, who hopes aligning with the heavyweight will propel his team up the Supercars pecking order.

BRT hit rock bottom three events into the 2025 season, locking out the back row for every race in Taupo, before strengthened ties with Walkinshaw Andretti United helped lift them into the pack.

That relationship was always doomed to end with the now Walkinshaw TWG Racing outfit’s switch to Toyota, and Blanchard has found an eager new partner in freshly minted Ford homologation team Triple Eight.

The former GM factory squad has lost all three of its previous customers – PremiAir Racing, Matt Stone Racing and Brad Jones Racing – amid the off-season manufacturer movements.

“We’ll be working with Triple Eight for the next few years,” Blanchard told Speedcafe, confirming a deal first revealed by Speedcafe last September.

Advertisements

“We did a very similar thing with Walkinshaw for the last two years and with all the changes in the off-season, we’ll be changing our technical support to Triple Eight.”

The deal gives BRT access to setups and data from the Red Bull Ampol Mustangs, as well as briefings with Triple Eight engineers.

Blanchard confirmed drivers Aaron Cameron and recruit James Golding will start the season in the same Pace Innovations-built chassis BRT campaigned last year.

BRT had purchased an Erebus Motorsport chassis in early 2025, but sold that on to Dick Johnson Racing when it became clear the GM team would be ending its customer program.

There’s no rush to secure chassis from Triple Eight, which has been flatout building Mustangs to cover its two main cars and in-house customer Objective Racing.

“We’ll start with our current chassis. We’ll probably need to upgrade them at some point in the next year or two, especially when Super2 goes to Gen3 [in 2028],” said Blanchard.

“That’s probably the final deadline on it but at the moment we feel like there’s other areas we can get a greater gain from focusing our efforts than new chassis.

“In theory they’re all the same and there’s no difference with who the manufacturer is. But if we feel there’s an issue or we need to make a change, then we will.”

The recruitment of driver Golding from PremiAir and engineer Tony Woodward from BJR has fast-tracked BRT’s understanding of the Triple Eight customer system.

BRT finished 11th in last year’s teams’ championship, ahead only of BJR’s second garage, with its retiring star James Courtney 19th in the drivers’ standings.

“We’re reasonably confident going into the new season. The preparation is probably the best it’s ever been for BRT in our six years,” said Blanchard.

“There’s been a lot of disruption in the sport in the off-season, teams changing, manufactures changing, complete driver line-ups changing.

“Apart from one or two teams we’ve had the least disruption in the off-season, so I think that can probably work in our favour, because we have a bit to catch up from where we were.

“You never know, everyone goes into Round 1 full of hope but I feel like we’re in the best position we’ve been to get some strong results. I’m quietly confident we’ll hit the ground running.”

Golding will have has first drive of a BRT Mustang during a filming day at Calder Park this week, with the team to reveal its new colours on Thursday.

Cameron is set to race with Liqui-Moly backing, while the Blanchard family’s CoolDrive business switches to the car of recruit Golding.