The change is part of the high-profile shift of the SCT-owned entry from Brad Jones Racing to Triple Eight.

As already announced, the third Triple Eight Mustang will be driven by rookie Jackson Walls.

While all earlier announcements referenced it as the SCT Motorsport entry, it has now been confirmed that the car will run under the Objective Racing banner.

The Objective brand is well-known to motorsport through its founder, and long-term amateur competitor, Tony Walls, as well as son Jackson’s efforts in the likes of Carrera Cup and Super2 on his way to Supercars.

Walls will make his Supercars debut in an Objective branded car that also features branding on the roof from SCT Logistics and some carryover backers such as Wash It and Liberty Fuels.

Advertisements

Objective Racing promotes the Objective Corporation – a software business founded by Tony Walls that enjoyed immense growth amid a shift to remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jackson Walls will carry the #11 for the 2026 season, that number last used by Anton De Pasquale at Dick Johnson Racing in 2024.

He will get his first taste of his new Mustang with a shakedown at Queensland Raceway on Monday.

“This is an unreal moment for me, my first look at the new car, it looks awesome,” said Jackson Walls.

“Huge thanks to the team here at Triple Eight building it and all the sponsors that have come on board to make this whole thing happen.

“I can’t wait to start the season and get on track, it’s been a long wait but I can’t wait to roll out next week at Queensland Raceway with the crew.

“A lot of familiar faces from my Super2 season have come across with me to this main game drive, feeling really familiar with everyone here at Triple Eight already, this kind of chemistry is going to give us the best opportunity to have a strong rookie season.

“For me there’s excitement in getting the first few rounds under my belt, but most importantly I need to be brave and dive into it.

“I’m excited to cut our first testing laps at what’s a home track for Triple Eight and where I had my first pole and race win last year in Super2. Then straight into SMP, my old home track – probably now more a home away from home.

“That’ll be a challenging first weekend of the season, all of us on track trying to show the others what we’ve got, a few rookies and they’re the ones like me out to make a strong impression.

“I know as a rookie we’ll all be pushing each other pretty hard.

“[It’s a] big few weeks ahead and good to take this first step in unveiling the car, the kit and the Objective Racing name! I’m excited, bring on the season!”

Former Supercars racer Andrew Jones will continue to oversee the entry through its transition from SCT Motorsport to Objective Racing in the team principal role.

“I’m incredibly proud of everyone that has contributed to building Objective Racing over the past four months, particularly to the level that has been achieved,” he said.

“The integration into Triple Eight has surpassed my expectations – [managing director] Jamie [Whincup] and the whole group have fully embraced this program to be part of the team.

“There is always so much excitement at this time of the year and combined with the changes that we have implemented by bringing in an exciting young talent in Jackson, partnering with Triple Eight Race Engineering and debuting a brand-new Ford Racing Mustang GT – that excitement is at an all-time high.

“With all that in mind, we are also very aware of the competitive beast that is the Supercars Championship and as a group we are absolutely up for that challenge and have a burning desire to deliver on our vision for what we want to achieve.”