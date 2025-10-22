The Triple Eight Super2 driver has been linked to the seat since news of SCT Motorsport’s defection to Triple Eight broke on the eve of the Bathurst 1000.

His promotion is now official, with Walls to join Broc Feeney and Will Brown in the T8 stable for the 2026 Supercars season.

“There is a real movement happening at the moment within Supercars around the progression of exciting young talent, the racing they are delivering is exceptional – we want to be a part of it and absolutely believe that Jackson will deliver on all fronts for SCT Motorsport,” said SCT Motorsport boss Andrew Jones.

“Jackson will not only have the full support of everyone within SCT Motorsport, but also the entire Triple Eight organisation who have an amazing record of providing raw talent with the right tools and guidance to produce world class racing drivers.

“This is a genuinely exciting period of change for this program, everything that has been implemented is with the pursuit of success in mind and having the right driver forms a key part of that.”

Walls, son of Objective Corporation boss and GT racer Tony, has competed in the likes of Australian F4, Formula Regional Oceania Championship and Carrera Cup.

This year, he is racing in Super2 with Triple Eight and currently sits fifth in the points with one race win to his name.

“I am super excited for the opportunity with SCT Motorsport and Triple Eight and I am very grateful for the support of Pete [Smith], Andrew [Jones] and Jamie [Whincup] for their faith in me to perform,” said Walls.

“Already being part of the Triple Eight team is a huge advantage. I’ve spent time in the Triple Eight factory this year and seen everyone’s commitment to winning races firsthand.

“My rookie year in Super2 has been a solid introduction to driving a Supercar and our recent race and round

win at Queensland Raceway was good step in building confidence.

“I really can’t wait for the 2026 season to start and to get behind the wheel of the Supercar.”

Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup welcomed the opportunity to promote from within the team.

“We are thrilled to announce another young talent to the Supercars grid in 2026,” he said.

“This year, we’ve been working closely with Jackson in our Super 2 program, and it’s always nice to recruit from within our ranks.

“Jackson has made significant strides in finessing these unique cars, and while we recognise there’s still a long journey to perfection, we are fully committed to the challenge and eagerly look forward to the road ahead.”