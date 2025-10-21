The Brisbane-based squad will next year return to a three-car model for the first time since 2018 with the addition of the SCT entry that is currently run out of Brad Jones Racing.

While Triple Eight’s previous three-car expansion involved attracting sponsorship to accommodate star driver Craig Lowndes, the latest move is a customer arrangement.

It’s a somewhat surprise development given that a three-car model creates various logistical headaches, including in a pit lane structured around two-car squads.

Asked following Friday’s announcement whether the team would look to add a fourth entry, Whincup said: “Listen, never say never, but that’s probably not a discussion for today.

“We’ve got a huge announcement that we’re expanding our Supercar program by 50 percent and running a running a third car for Andy [Jones] and SCT. So bloody excited about that.

“There’s more exciting announcements to come in the near future on who will drive the car, and then we’ll start to roll out more of the detail and the minor detail on how the programs can run.”

SCT Motorsport boss Andrew Jones made clear last week that a driver has already been signed, the identity of which is currently the subject of rampant speculation.

The driver is believed to be Triple Eight Super2 runner Jackson Walls – the 22-year-old son of Objective Corporation founder and racer Tony Walls.

SCT has already announced that it will split with its current driver Jaxon Evans at the conclusion of 2025.

Whincup meanwhile stressed the SCT car will be “exactly the same spec” as the Red Bull Ampol Racing entries driven by Broc Feeney and Will Brown.

“I’d had approaches in the past, and it wasn’t viable, wasn’t feasible,” Whincup said of accepting a customer car into the Banyo fold.

“But then, when he asked recently, I reassessed the situation, and all of a sudden it made a lot of sense.

“We had had all the equipment available, some fantastic personnel available from our wildcard entry, which was then going to move on.

“So we had a lot of pieces of the puzzle all ready to go, but really, holistically, we’re an engineering business that goes racing.

“We provide a motorsport service at the at the highest level. We’ve provided that service to Super2 teams, to GT teams, to a third entry back when Lowndes was driving the Caltex car.

“So, we’ve done this in the past. This is what we do. So exciting times for us to be sporting a third car again for SCT Motorsports.”

The expansion to a third car appears a big commitment as Triple Eight makes the switch from GM to Ford next season.

Its Blue Oval move includes taking over homologation team and engine supplier duties from Dick Johnson Racing and its offshoot Motorsport Powertrains.

“My job is to certainly make sure we don’t oversell ourselves, but we’re certainly not doing that,” said Whincup.

“While it’s going to be challenging, the last 20 years have been challenging as we move models and change programs and things like that.

“So, it’s something we’ve done many, many times before and we’re excited for the challenge.”

Triple Eight is also expected to begin a customer relationship with the Blanchard Racing Team next season.