Evans, 29, has spent four years as part of the Brad Jones Racing-run SCT entry, joining as co-driver to Jack Smith in 2022 before stepping into the seat full-time in 2024.

A highly credentialled international GT racer, the Kiwi finished 22nd in his rookie Supercars season and currently sits 23rd in this year’s standings.

That points position belies progress made by Evans this year, with three top 10 results weighed against five failures to finish and two non-starts.

SCT Motorsport has made no announcements for its plans beyond 2025, noting in a statement that “further updates regarding the team’s 2026 driver line-up will be announced in due course.”

“Jaxon has been an incredible contributor to this team during the past three and a half years, firstly as a co-driver and then now in the primary driver role,” said program manager Andrew Jones.

“His ability and talent in a race car are world class and combined with the way he connects with people, he has played an instrumental role in the progress that SCT Motorsport has made during his time as part of the team.

“On behalf of everyone within our group, I’d like to express our gratitude to Jaxon. We hope to see him on the Supercars grid again and genuinely wish him all the best”

Evans extended his gratitude towards the team.

“I’m extremely thankful to SCT Logistics and the Smith family for the opportunity to compete full-time in Supercars,” he said.

“The experiences and lessons learnt along the journey are ones I’ll continue to carry forward throughout my career.”

Evans has split his time between Supercars and GT racing over the past two seasons, competing in GT World Challenge Australia with Ferrari squad Arise Racing.