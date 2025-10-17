The SCT Supercars entry will be run out of Triple Eight from 2026 after six seasons at BJR.

Andrew Jones manages the SCT’s motorsport program on behalf of logistics tycoon Pete Smith and says the move is all about performance.

“I think any time you’re implementing change and there’s a sizeable change, it’s never an easy decision,” said Jones.

“From my end, though, for most people that know me, I’m pretty black and white on a lot of fronts. I wouldn’t say I’m an emotional character by any stretch of the imagination.

“So I just sat down, methodically worked through what this might look like, and at the core of the decision making was, how do we make our program more competitive?”

The SCT/BJR deal tended to be a year-by-year proposition, meaning Jones tested the market on multiple occasions.

This year, though, was different.

Jones said he approached Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup with the idea of adding a third car to the benchmark team only last month and a deal quickly came together.

The move takes SCT’s sizeable cheque away from BJR, which, like Triple Eight, is now facing the prospect of running the traditionally unwanted three-car model.

Brad Jones had previously outlined a desire to remain at four cars, noting that his team is resourced and staffed for that structure.

“Unfortunately, the family element of it didn’t come into play,” Andrew Jones continued.

“Did I have any sleepless nights? You know, it might sound cold, but no, it literally was a business decision. And I’d like to think Brad will see it from that same perspective as well.

“They’ve got some really cool, exciting things happening within their program for 2026 and that deserves the energy that it should get.”

The SCT defection comes as BJR prepares to switch from Chevrolet to Toyota next season, joining Walkinshaw Andretti United in the Supra fold.

Andrew Jones stressed SCT’s move from BJR to Triple Eight is not a snub to Toyota.

“I don’t want anybody to think that that was the catalyst for looking around, by any stretch,” he said.

“All of my dealings with those guys and discussions with Brad previously all looked amazing.

“They’re going to be supportive. They’ll want to be successful. That’s not what drove this for me.

“This is just the timing. And the initial conversation that I had with Jamie was more around the opportunity looked right.

“And then when we explored it, we were able to come to the conclusion that it absolutely was right. And here we are.”

While splitting from BJR, the SCT entry will likely remain tied to the Albury team in the Supercars pitlane through a shared boom.