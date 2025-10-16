BJR has run the SCT-owned entry as its fourth car since 2020.

However, as revealed by Speedcafe last week, it’s expected the Smith family-owned SCT entry will switch to Triple Eight next season.

“Brad Jones Racing (BJR) advises that its partnership with SCT Motorsport will conclude at the end of the 2025 Supercars Championship season,” read a statement.

“SCT Motorsport first joined BJR in the Super2 Series in 2017 before moving into the Supercars main game in 2020.

“With the 2025 season marking the final chapter of the collaboration, BJR wishes the SCT Motorsport program all the best going forward.

“Brad Jones Racing will share details of its 2026 plans in due course.”

SCT Motorsport is owned by the Smith family, which operates the SCT logistics empire.

Its motorsport arm is managed by Andrew Jones, the nephew of Brad Jones.

BJR’s loss of the SCT entry comes as the team prepares to switch from Chevrolet Camaros to Toyota Supras next season.

It leaves Toyota to enter Supercars with five cars – three from BJR and two from homologation team Walkinshaw Andretti United.

BJR already has Andre Heimgartner, Macauley Jones and recruit Cam Hill confirmed in its three entries.

SCT announced earlier this month that it will part ways with its current driver Jaxon Evans at the conclusion of 2025.