The deal to expand Triple Eight while simultaneously scaling back the Brad Jones Racing operation means there will be two three-car squads in the field next year.

The third T8 Mustang (driver yet to be named) and the third BJR car (Macauley Jones) will almost certainly share a pit boom, given Supercars is unlikely to allow those cars to race without a double-stacking risk.

Given this is the first time there have been three-car outfits since the live pit lane order rule was introduced, the boom sharing creates a fascinating issue.

Triple Eight boss Jamie Whincup is very clear that he expects the SCT car to be pitted alongside the two Red Bull Ampol cars, as allowed by the Teams Racing Charter – and history suggests that those cars will be towards pit exit.

If the third T8 car is indeed sharing a boom with the Macauley Jones car, that will then need to be garaged alongside. And should BJR argue that it needs its three cars pitted together, it is feasible that the entire BJR team could be permanently tethered to Triple Eight, regardless of teams’ championship position.

That concept was already a hot topic of conversation in the Bathurst paddock with several team bosses arguing to Speedcafe that it would be unfair for BJR to move higher than where it sits in the championship.

BJR has grouped its two ‘teams’ (#8/#14 and #12/#96) together in pit lane for the past two seasons without any significant controversy given that it is fundamentally a single squad.

According to Whincup, there is no final decision on boom sharing, only that the third T8 car will be with the primary cars.

“The rule book states that it’s up to us on how it works,” he said. “The rule book states that the three cars will be grouped together, and they will be grouped to the highest TRC.

“Where that is in pit lane, we aren’t sure yet of our results early next year, but that’s how the rules are stated.”

As for whether BJR will be tethered or not, Whincup added: “I don’t know the answer to that, that’s too technical for me. All I know is that our three cars will be positioned together.

“I don’t know if we’ll be teamed up with BJR’s third car beside us, or if there will be two single cars in pit lane. To be confirmed.”

Andrew Jones, who runs the SCT Motorsport program, indicated that boom sharing is indeed likely, which – regardless of pit lane order – would see T8 and BJR crew working together.

He isn’t expecting that to create any awkwardness, though, despite the fact he’s moving the SCT business away from BJR.

“Based on the Supercars operations manual, and the way it’s written at the moment, it looks like it will be that way,” he said of the shared boom.

“I did catch up with Brad yesterday and that was a topic of discussion while we were there. I think we’re all professional enough, the sport is at a high enough level that regardless of the fact that we were a customer there, and we’re not anymore, we will all be able to work professionally, amicably, and from this side there will be absolutely no issues with sharing a boom with those guys.

“And I would expect the same will come from their end. And I don’t think it’s a big problem. We’re all adults here, we’re all professional.

“This isn’t go karting. The politics, while they’re there, they’re not going to impact on results from an operational perspective with cars coming in and out of the lane, particularly from this side.”