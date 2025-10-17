That’s the message from SCT Motorsport manager Andrew Jones, who has orchestrated a sensational move for the entry from Brad Jones Racing to the champion squad.

After six seasons running as BJR’s fourth car, the SCT entry will be fielded by Triple Eight alongside its Red Bull Ampol Racing Mustangs of Will Brown and Broc Feeney from 2026.

“Today is all about just announcing that SCT Motorsport is partnering with Triple Eight Race Engineering, and we want to make sure that we give each step in this process the right amount of air to be able to have its time,” said Jones.

“I’m a process guy. I don’t like things with grey areas, so this purely is around two teams joining together with the desire to succeed.”

SCT announced on October 1 that it will split with its driver of the last two seasons, Jaxon Evans. That proved the tip of the iceberg of SCT’s changes.

Speedcafe revealed at Bathurst that the entry was on the move to Triple Eight, triggering widespread speculation over the identity of its driver.

Super2 steerers Rylan Gray and Jackson Walls have both been linked to the program. The latter is currently part of Triple Eight’s second-tier squad.

While giving little away, Jones said the driver choice has been a joint effort between SCT Motorsport and the Jamie Whincup-led Triple Eight.

“Look, I think in all good partnerships, open communication is key, and we’ve had discussions around it,” said Jones.

“I’ve been absolutely having conversations with Jamie around who is the preferred option to drive the car and under this entity, and we need their buy in.

“One thing he said to me during one of our discussions is we work through it. If there’s a problem, we speak about it, we try and find a solution.

“And the bit that I really like about this so far is one of his answers is, ‘OK, no worries, we’ve done our due diligence now we’re all-in’.

“And that’s what I love. You know, you have to be all-in. I’m not wired to do something at 80 percent or 90 percent.

“For that little bit extra effort, we need to be 100 percent in, back everybody, and that’s where we’re going to get success out of this.

“So yes, we’ve had conversations around who the driver will look like.

“We have planned for that. We have prepped for that, and at the right time we’ll announce that.”

SCT purchased a Teams Racing Charter ahead of the 2020 season to facilitate the career of Jack Smith, son of SCT founder Pete Smith.