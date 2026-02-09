Feeney completed 19 laps in the first day of running in the #88 Mustang, drawn out over a significant portion of the day.

According to Feeney the car rolled into the day not far from its optimum setup window, but minor changes were still required.

“We had some things that we needed to get right after a couple of runs, but to be honest, overall, it’s been like a really good first impression in the car,” Feeney told Speedcafe.

With the ambient temperature at a peak of 33 degrees during the day, track conditions at Queensland Raceway were not ideal.

“I think lap time wise, it feels like it actually feels pretty good. We haven’t rolled out and the thing’s miles away from where we want to be,” said Feeney.

“We’re not throwing the kitchen sink at it on day one, which is a good thing.

“So we can tune from here. I’m very comfortable with where we rolled out today that we can make it go very fast in Sydney.”

Feeney has spent the entire Gen 3 era behind the wheel of a Camaro, and despite limited running, is pleased with how the Mustang feels.

“Look, it’s still very similar, it’s just a little bit of a different balance characteristic, but it’s still very hard to read into day one,” Feeney said.

”I feel like obviously after the test at Sydney, we’ll have a bit more of an understanding and then after we race at Sydney, we’ll start figuring out where we’re actually at.

“But overall, it feels really good. There’s a lot of strengths, but there’s still things that we need to work on.”

The sister Red Bull car, the #888 of Will Brown arrived at the track at midday, set to be shaken down tomorrow.

Triple Eight’s new third driver Jackson Walls shook down his Objective Racing machine today and will return on Tuesday for a rookie test.

The Supercars Championship will get underway at Sydney Motorsport Park next week, with a test on Wednesday ahead of the Friday-Sunday event.