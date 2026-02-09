Chaz Mostert’s #1 Walkinshaw TWG Racing is sharing Queensland Raceway with two Triple Eight Mustangs and a Matt Stone Racing Camaro.

The day doubles as a shakedown for the Mostert Toyota and Triple Eight Fords, as well as an engine parity test for Supercars ahead of the Sydney 500.

Mostert drove the team’s first Supra during tests at Winton and Sydney Motorsport Park late last year and is happy to finally have his hands on his 2026 race car.

The team was granted a string of test days for engine mileage purposes in 2025 but can now start playing with the setup of its Supras during the shakedown running.

Supercars’ season will start at Sydney Motorsport Park with a pre-season test on Wednesday, February 18, before the three-day Sydney 500 starting on the 20th.

Advertisements

“The car looks fantastic, it’s always fun to drive,” said Mostert, who struck a compromise with the Walkinshaw team to run #1 on the car but not his race suit and apparel.

“I drove it a couple of days at the end of last year and it was pretty good, but now it’s in its final form, we’re going through the motions at the moment.

“Eyes forward to SMP, we’re really excited about that, we’ll hopefully dial in a bit of a setup that’s familiar to us and look forward to that test day before the race weekend.

“Everything looks great, pretty excited to be a factory Toyota driver and looking forward to the year ahead.”

Images by Rhys Vandersyde and Richard Gresham for Speedafe.