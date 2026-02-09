The Brisbane-based team is shaking down its #88 Broc Feeney and #11 Jackson Walls machines at Queensland Raceway.

It’s a much-anticipated first outing after an initial plan to have a car on track last September was thwarted by the need to send a Mustang to wind tunnel testing in the US.

Will Brown’s #888, which featured at the team’s livery reveal in Geelong on Saturday, will receive its shakedown at QR on Tuesday.

Triple Eight is joined at the circuit by Walkinshaw TWG Racing’s #1 Chaz Mostert Toyota Supra and Matt Stone Racing’s #4 Jack Le Brocq Chevrolet Camaro.

Supercars will undertake engine parity evaluations across the three brands.

Advertisements

Dick Johnson Racing, which shook down Brodie Kostecki’s new #17 last week, has returned to run a rookie test with Rylan Gray.

Gray is driving the #38 Mustang campaigned by Kostecki in the final two events of 2025.

Triple Eight and MSR will return to QR on Tuesday to run rookie days for Walls and Zach Bates respectively.