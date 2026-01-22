The Brisbane-based team has set up an in-house engine department amid its Blue Oval switch after long-time engine partner KRE elected to stick with GM.

Triple Eight took over the Ford engine supply contract from Dick Johnson Racing’s now shuttered Motorsport Powertrains as part of its deal to become the marque’s homologation team.

The team has since been racing the clock to have its shop up and running for the start of the Supercars season, with its dyno roaring to life for the first time late last week.

However, there has been a curveball this week with Cam Clancy, who was recruited last April to lead the engine shop, electing to depart his post.

Triple Eight MD Jamie Whincup confirmed to Speedcafe the team is now searching for a replacement.

“It was always going to be a fairly stressful, high expectation role to start an engine shop from scratch in a new location,” Whincup said.

“‘[Clancy]’s done a fantastic job to get it to where it is, pretty much ready to go operational, but health-wise he decided he wanted a different challenge, so he has departed.

“We’re currently on the hunt for a new engine shop manager, so if any engine gurus out there are interested, reach out!”

Clancy has extensive experience in Supercars working with a number of organisations, including KRE, as well as stints in the United States and Thailand.

Whincup is adamant the setback will not impact the start of the season. The engine shop has just three dedicated staff, although is able to lean on resources within Triple Eight.

“It’s not ideal of course. But we’ll get through it no problems,” Whincup added of the void left by Clancy.

“It’s one person in a team of 60. There’s a lot of IP and a lot of knowledge within the building already, and of course we have our friends in engine land in the US that can also help us out.

“We’ll live happily ever after. It’s a speed hump and one we wish didn’t happen, but it has happened and we’ll move on.

“We’ve got an operating dyno and an operating engine shop, so we’re well on track there, we’re pretty proud of being able to get that up and running in the time frame.”

Triple Eight is also nearing completion of the build of its first three Mustangs ahead of planned shakedowns early next month.

The team is planning a spectacular public launch for its new machines, rumoured to include taking to the streets of Geelong, the hometown of Ford.

Triple Eight expands to three cars this season, adding SCT Motorsport as a customer entry alongside its two Red Bull-backed machines.