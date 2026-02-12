The championship confirmed its long-mooted commentary shake-up this morning, with a range of familiar talent set to replace Neil Crompton and Mark Skaife in the commentary box.

Supercars is also promising a “more dynamic, immersive experience” for TV viewers amid a change of production partner from Gravity Media to NEP.

That includes broadcasting all races in 4K Ultra High Definition, produced in High Dynamic Range, for the first time.

New HDR in-car cameras are said to deliver “increased coverage and angles from all cars” that will “take viewers into the driver’s seat”.

Other changes include improvements in the delivery of team radio.

That includes live radio from every car being made available through the Supercars app, and “team radio turnaround into the broadcast will also match the F1 standard”.

There’s a revamped graphics package too in what Supercars’ head of broadcast Nathan Prendergast declared the biggest changes in over 20 years.

“With the new technology and our revamped lineup, this is the greatest evolution of Supercars Media since the in-house department was formed in 2005,” he said.

“It will take our fans closer and further inside the action than ever before, whilst staying true to the hardcore motorsport foundations of the coverage.

“With the most-anticipated Supercars season in many years it’s perfect timing for change.”

Examples of the new TV graphics distributed by Supercars show a number of detail changes, as well as an overall refreshed look.

They include team/sponsor symbols replacing manufacturer logos on the in-race leaderboard and a return to three-letter driver name abbreviations.

A race result page mock-up also reveals that Toyotas will be given a red number box, with Ford and Chevrolet retaining their blue and gold respectively.