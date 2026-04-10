The two Supercars stars have each signed undisclosed contract extensions, only described as “multi-year” continuations of their current agreements.

Mostert is in his seventh season with the Walkinshaw squad while Wood is in his third.

“Making sure both Chaz and Ryan are locked in long-term was a key priority for us, and one that didn’t require any debate amongst the team,” said Walkinshaw.

“They are not only outstanding talents behind the wheel but help lead our culture perfectly.

“The way they work together is really important as well.

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“They not only push each other to be better, they push us as a team to be better, and they ensure we are all working together, with the same goal in mind.

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“Both of these long-term deals mean there’s no question marks, we can focus on winning races and hopefully winning more championships.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have them here with us well into the future.”

Mostert’s name was something of a footnote in last year’s silly season amid questions over the team’s switch from Ford to Toyota.

Any doubts were ultimately put to bed by winning the title at the Adelaide Grand Final.

Dan Towriss, who is the ‘TWG’ in Walkinshaw TWG Racing, said securing Mostert and Wood to long-term agreements was chief among the team’s interests this year.

“Both Chaz and Ryan are incredible talents behind the wheel, so ensuring they aren’t going anywhere was essential for us, and an easy decision,” said Towriss.

“There wasn’t any immediate time pressure to do so, but it was really important to lock both away.

“We’ve put our faith in one another, and I can’t wait to see what it brings.

“We’ve achieved some amazing things together already, and I’m certain there is a lot more in store for us all.”

While he has yet to win a race or stand on the podium in the seven races to date this season, Mostert’s signature is a vote of confidence for Toyota and its fledgling program.

Walkinshaw TWG Racing (formerly Walkinshaw Andretti United) brought Mostert his first Supercars drivers’ championship in 2025.

The Melbourne-born, Gold Coast-based driver said staying with the team was ultimately an “easy” decision.

“This team has been like my family for the last seven years and there is no where I would rather be, so I’m pumped to know I’m here for the long haul,” said Mostert.

“We’ve had each other’s backs through the highs and lows over the years, we had some big goals when I joined, and as awesome as 2025 was to finally achieve what we worked so hard for, we aren’t done with yet.

“There’s no doubt this new era we started this year with Toyota is the most exciting yet, so much has happened already, and I can’t wait to see what the future brings.

“It was an easy decision from my end to keep going, and I’m glad the Team has showed the faith back. I think I might be up for long-service leave soon.

“Having Woody alongside me was important as well, there’s no doubt he has pushed me and made me a better driver, we have a lot of fun together, but importantly, we want to both make this team stronger which is really important to me.

“This team is one big family, I’m so proud to represent the guys and girls who work here on track, but also all our partners who make it possible, it’s a really special environment.”

The announcement comes just weeks after Walkinshaw TWG Racing confirmed Scott O’Donnell’s investment in the team.

O’Donnell has been a big supporter of Wood during his formative career.

“I’ve seen Ryan’s journey up close and know what a talent he is and what’s ahead of him,” said O’Donnell.

“But even this year I’ve seen a new side of Chaz, one not everyone gets to see, and it’s done nothing but impress me.

“We are in safe hands with both, and can now build around our future knowing two key parts are locked away.”

Mostert and Wood will be in action at the ITM Taupo Super440 on April 10-12 at Taupo Motorsport Park.