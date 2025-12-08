The service will be held at 11:30 am on Tuesday 16 December at Melbourne Town Hall.

Further details on how to attend or how to view the live stream are yet to be confirmed.

Moffat died on November 22, aged 86, after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

The Canadian-born Moffat moved to Australia as a 17-year-old and became a household name through motor racing, winning the Great Race at Bathurst four times.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan said a state service is a fitting honour for Moffat.

“As one of Australia’s greatest sporting legends, Allan Moffat has left a remarkable and enduring legacy in motorsport across the nation and the world,” she said.

“My thoughts are with his loved ones as they commemorate his life.”

Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos, added: “This is about recognising Allan’s exceptional career – built on talent, professionalism and relentless determination.”