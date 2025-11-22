Moffat died today, aged 86, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Among the inaugural inductees into the Supercars Hall of Fame upon its establishment in 1999, Moffat helped build the platform that exists today.

Moffat was one of the Australian Touring Car Championship’s first few professionals, while his rivalry with Peter Brock in the 1970s fuelled the Ford versus GM battle that has endured.

Moffat later played a direct role in setting up TEGA, the entrant’s group implemented to get a better deal for local touring car teams, which eventually became a key stakeholder in the formation of V8 Supercars.

“On behalf of the entire Supercars community, we want to express our deepest condolences following the passing of Allan Moffat OBE — one of the true giants of Australian motorsport,” said Warburton.

“Allan was a pioneer, a champion and an icon whose impact on our sport is impossible to measure. His record speaks for itself: four Australian Touring Car Championships, four Bathurst victories, six Sandown wins, and more than three decades of extraordinary achievement across Australia and around the world.

“He was a dominant force during one of the most competitive eras in touring car racing, and his legendary rivalry — and friendship — with Peter Brock defined a generation.

“But Allan’s legacy reaches far beyond the racetrack. He brought a new level of professionalism to the sport, transforming the role of sponsorship and team management in ways that shaped the modern era of Supercars. His influence can still be felt in the paddock today.

“Inducted into the Supercars Hall of Fame in 1999, the Australian Motor Sport Hall of Fame in 2016, and the Sport Australia Hall of Fame in 2018, Allan’s contribution to motorsport has long been recognised at the highest level.

“Today, we remember Allan not only for his remarkable career, but for the passion, spirit and determination he carried into everything he did. He inspired generations of drivers, engineers, teams and fans, and his place in Australian sporting history is everlasting.

“Our thoughts are with Allan’s family, friends and all who knew and admired him. The sport he helped build will forever carry his imprint.

“Allan Moffat was one of the greatest we will ever see. He will be deeply missed.

“Supercars will honour the memory of Allan Moffat at the Adelaide Grand Final this week.”

Others to pay tribute to Moffat following his passing include Dick Johnson Racing, the Supercars team that took over as Ford’s frontline touring car team in the 1980s.

“A tremendously sad day for motorsport with the passing of the great Allan Moffat OBE,” a social media post read.

“On behalf of the Johnson family and the entire Shell V-Power Racing Team, we send our condolences to Allan’s family, friends and the broader motorsport community.”

Moffat’s son James, a Supercars co-driver at Tickford Racing, is scheduled to race at the Adelaide event in the Trans Am Series.