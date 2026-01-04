The mural, created by renowned local artist ‘Calum’, features a lifelike portrait of Waters sporting his signature Monster Energy cap.

It also includes the #6 Tickford Mustang, although only with Monster and Autobarn logos rather than the full suite of sponsors, and the famous Mount Panorama sign.

The mural can be seen on the side of the Panorama Mini-Mart & Takeaway.

“Calum has done it again!” wrote Paul Toole, the local member for Bathurst, on social media.

“Another great mural brightening up our city. This time paying homage to the Bathurst 1000 and Mount Panorama.

“Cam Waters is a top Supercars driver and a perennial Bathurst 1000 contender, known for his strong pace at Mount Panorama, securing three consecutive podiums (2020-2022) but still chasing his first win.

“He’s a fan favourite and now enshrined. Great initiative by Panorama Mini-Mart & Takeaway and supported by local businesses.”