The championship has elected to scrap the controversial rule introduced in 2024 mandating that primary drivers have to start the long distance races.

Introduced to ensure the star drivers are in the cars when the spotlight is on at the beginning of the Great Race, it was widely unpopular among teams and fans.

It was ultimately blamed for contributing to a lacklustre Bathurst 1000 last October that suffered from a lack of strategic divergence.

Supercars recently floated a compromise that would mandate the top 10 cars must start the race with the driver that contested the Shootout, leaving the remainder free to choose.

However, it’s now been resolved that the rule stating the primary driver must start – which was included in this year’s operations manual – will be removed via supplementary regulations.

This weekend’s Ipswich Super440 marks the last Sprint Cup event before the Bend 500 on September 12-14 and Bathurst 1000 on October 9-12.

The full endurance driver line-up has been confirmed with all co-drivers to be part of a pre-enduro test at Queensland Raceway on Tuesday, August 12.