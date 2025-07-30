Long-expected confirmation of Nash Morris alongside Richie Stanaway at PremiAir Racing marked the last piece of the puzzle.

The Endurance Cup will feature a 27-car grid with wildcards from Triple Eight, Tickford Racing and Matt Stone Racing joining the regular runners.

Just eight line-ups remain intact from last year, including the Bathurst-winning Brodie Kostecki/Todd Hazelwood combination that has moved from Erebus to Dick Johnson Racing.

Triple Eight is the only team with a completely unchanged line-up as Scott Pye again partners reigning champion Will Brown and Jamie Whincup re-joins points leader Broc Feeney.

Other carryover combos are Matt Payne/Garth Tander, Andre Heimgartner/Declan Fraser, Macauley Jones/Jordan Boys, James Golding/David Russell and James Courtney/Jack Perkins.

Changes are headlined by Mark Winterbottom’s return to Tickford Racing alongside Cam Waters, which has seen James Moffat replace Tyler Everingham in Thomas Randle’s entry.

Another 2024 full-timer to filter down to co-driver duties, Tim Slade, is paired with Nick Percat at a rejuvenated Matt Stone Racing that also recruited Cam McLeod for Cam Hill.

A push for youth has led to a reshuffle at Walkinshaw Andretti United, which recruited Jayden Ojeda to partner Ryan Wood, and moved Fabian Coulthard onto Chaz Mostert’s entry.

Ex-Mostert wingman Lee Holdsworth found a new home alongside David Reynolds at Team 18, while Porsche champion Harri Jones gets his shot alongside Anton De Pasquale.

Team 18’s 2024 co-drivers Warren Luff and Michael Caruso are among those out of a gig, halting their Great Race start tallies at 24 and 19 respectively.

Dean Fiore, a veteran of 16 Bathurst starts, also drops out as part of a reshuffle at Brad Jones Racing that includes the return of Jack Smith and Brad Vaughan replacing Jaylyn Robotham.

Erebus opted for rookies Jarrod Hughes and Jobe Stewart after Hazelwood and Ojeda were poached by rivals.

The Triple Eight and Tickford Racing wildcards – the former featuring Zach Bates and latter Rylan Gray and Lochie Dalton – lifts the Bathurst 1000 rookie tally to seven.

Like Smith, Zak Best (BRT) returns after missing last year’s race, while Aaron Seton is back on the grid for the first time since 2022 courtesy of MSR’s wildcard.

Others to miss out on seats this year include Percat’s former co-driver Dylan O’Keeffe, ousted BRT full-timer Aaron Love and 2024 wildcard Matt Chahda.

Chahda’s family team won’t be on the grid for either endurance event this year after its application was rejected by Supercars.

2025 Supercars Championship Endurance Cup line-up

# Driver Co-driver Team 1 Will Brown Scott Pye Triple Eight Race Engineering 2 Ryan Wood Jayden Ojeda Walkinshaw Andretti United 3 Aaron Cameron Zak Best Blanchard Racing Team 4 Cameron Hill Cameron McLeod Matt Stone Racing 5 Rylan Gray (R) Lochie Dalton (R) Tickford Racing 6 Cam Waters Mark Winterbottom Tickford Racing 7 James Courtney Jack Perkins Blanchard Racing Team 8 Andre Heimgartner Declan Fraser Brad Jones Racing 9 Jack Le Brocq Jarrod Hughes (R) Erebus Motorsport 10 Nick Percat Tim Slade Matt Stone Racing 12 Jaxon Evans Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing 14 Bryce Fullwood Brad Vaughan Brad Jones Racing 17 Will Davison Tony D’Alberto Dick Johnson Racing 18 Anton De Pasquale Harri Jones (R) Team 18 19 Matt Payne Garth Tander Grove Racing 20 David Reynolds Lee Holdsworth Team 18 25 Chaz Mostert Fabian Coulthard Walkinshaw Andretti United 26 Kai Allen Dale Wood Grove Racing 31 James Golding David Russell PremiAir Racing 35 Cameron Crick Aaron Seton Matt Stone Racing 38 Brodie Kostecki Todd Hazelwood Dick Johnson Racing 55 Thomas Randle James Moffat Tickford Racing 62 Richie Stanaway Nash Morris (R) PremiAir Racing 88 Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup Triple Eight Race Engineering 96 Macauley Jones Jordan Boys Brad Jones Racing 99 Cooper Murray Jobe Stewart (R) Erebus Motorsport 888 Craig Lowndes Zach Bates (R) Triple Eight Race Engineering

(R) = Bathurst 1000 rookie