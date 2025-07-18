Seton, 27, emerged as a surprise pick for the co-drive alongside Cam Crick, which will include the third-generation driver’s second Bathurst 1000 start.

It’ll come on the 60th anniversary of his grandfather Bo Seton’s win in the 1965 Great Race and the 30th anniversary of father Glenn’s famous 1995 heartbreak.

“I’m excited to be back in the Supercars Championship and joining Cam Crick in the MSR wildcard,” said Seton.

“We have raced each other for a while so it’s cool to join forces and put together a good program and hopefully get good results at The Bend and Bathurst.

“From my side, it’s cool to be a part of Bathurst this year because it’s 60 years since my Pop won in 1965 and 30 years since Dad was leading and with nine laps to go the engine let go.

“There will be a couple of little cool milestones, so it’s exciting to get back to Mount Panorama and share that experience with Cam, MSR, and all our partners that have jumped onboard.

Win a trip to the GC500 valued at $5,000 — or take the cash! Click here

“It will be my first time experiencing Gen3 cars; we’ve got a test day in mid-August to wrap my head around the cars and get a good feel for it.”

Seton contested the Bathurst 1000 with MSR in 2022 during a spell in the Super2 Series, which he stepped away from at the end of the following year.

He’s since focused on a management role with Gomersall Motorsport, which has included driving in a GT4 Australia field that also includes Crick.

“I’m stoked to have Aaron locked in,” said Crick.

“A big thing for me was to have someone with me that has done it before, but also actively racing something.

“Seto is beating me in the GT4 championship, so he’s driving and he’s doing a good job and that’s half the battle these days

“Looking forward to teaming up; he’s obviously got a knowledge with his Dad and his Pop and he has been around a long time.

“I think we’ll work well together and hopefully we fly under the radar and get some good results.”

Crick and Seton will test with all Supercars teams on Tuesday, August 12 at Queensland Raceway.

Prior to that, Crick will have his second sprint wildcard start at the Queensland Raceway round of the Supercars Championship from August 8-10.

2025 Supercars Championship Endurance Cup line-up

# Driver Co-driver Team 1 Will Brown Scott Pye Triple Eight Race Engineering 2 Ryan Wood Jayden Ojeda Walkinshaw Andretti United 3 Aaron Cameron Zak Best Blanchard Racing Team 4 Cameron Hill Cameron McLeod Matt Stone Racing 5 Rylan Gray Lochie Dalton Tickford Racing 6 Cam Waters Mark Winterbottom Tickford Racing 7 James Courtney Jack Perkins Blanchard Racing Team 8 Andre Heimgartner Declan Fraser Brad Jones Racing 9 Jack Le Brocq Jarrod Hughes Erebus Motorsport 10 Nick Percat Tim Slade Matt Stone Racing 12 Jaxon Evans Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing 14 Bryce Fullwood Brad Vaughan Brad Jones Racing 17 Will Davison Tony D’Alberto Dick Johnson Racing 18 Anton De Pasquale Harri Jones Team 18 19 Matt Payne Garth Tander Grove Racing 20 David Reynolds Lee Holdsworth Team 18 25 Chaz Mostert Fabian Coulthard Walkinshaw Andretti United 26 Kai Allen Dale Wood Grove Racing 31 James Golding David Russell PremiAir Racing 35 Cameron Crick Aaron Seton Matt Stone Racing 38 Brodie Kostecki Todd Hazelwood Dick Johnson Racing 55 Thomas Randle James Moffat Tickford Racing 62 Richie Stanaway Nash Morris* PremiAir Racing 88 Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup Triple Eight Race Engineering 96 Macauley Jones Jordan Boys Brad Jones Racing 99 Cooper Murray Jobe Stewart Erebus Motorsport 888 Craig Lowndes Zach Bates Triple Eight Race Engineering

*expected but unconfirmed