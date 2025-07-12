Team owner Stone confirmed in Townsville that a co-driver for the Cam Crick-driven entry is locked in, although the team is not expected to name Seton until after the next event at Ipswich.

There Crick will be contesting the second of two sprint wildcards in the #35 Camaro ahead of The Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000 endurance events.

Seton, the son of two-time Supercars champion Glenn and grandson of 1965 Great Race winner Bo, made his only career Bathurst 1000 start to date with MSR in 2022.

The 27-year-old stepped back from Super2 duties at the end of 2023 for a management role at Gomersall Motorsport that has included keeping sharp in the GT4 Australia Series.

Seton was on the Mount Panorama podium earlier this year, finishing third outright aboard a Ford Mustang in the Bathurst 6 Hour that was won by Crick and backer Dean Campbell.

Asked of the wildcard co-driver in Townsville, Stone said: “Behind the scenes we’re all set, carrying on and getting on with the motions.

“As for when we announce that publicly we probably haven’t put a date on it yet, we’re just working through the bits and pieces.

“Because it’s our second sprint round wildcard coming up, we don’t actually get a test day, so there’s no opportunity for early laps for our co-driver until after the QR event.

“So, there’s no huge deadline for us on that. We’re just cruising along.”

This year marks not only the 60th anniversary of Bo Seton’s Bathurst win, but the 30th anniversary of Glenn famously falling nine laps short of victory due to engine failure.

The Crick/Seton Camaro will run alongside MSR’s full-time entries for Cam Hill/Cam McLeod and Nick Percat/Tim Slade.

Stone is hopeful of mounting a strong attack on capturing the Peter Brock Trophy, while also using the endurance events to lock his drivers into Finals positions.

Hill is currently right on the Finals cut-off in 10th in the drivers’ standings while Percat is 87 points adrift in 13th.

“I think this is our best shot of ever having a win at Bathurst,” said Stone.

“It’s something we’ve all wanted to do, but this is the year where I look at it on paper and think we can actually achieve it.

“We’re putting a lot of effort into the enduro season. Our main goal is two cars in the Finals, but outside of that it’s all about Bathurst.”