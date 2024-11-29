As first tipped by Speedcafe, Hazelwood will follow Kostecki from Erebus to DJR as part of a wider new-look roster for the famous Ford team.

The pair will share a Shell Ford at the brand new enduro at The Bend before defending their Bathurst 1000 crown.

Hazelwood effectively replaces Grove Racing-bound Kai Allen in the full driver line-up.

Continuing in the line-up is Tony D’Alberto who will make a 10th consecutive enduro appearance with DJR.

For the first time, however, D’Alberto will drive the famous #17 alongside Will Davison.

Confirmation of the DJR line-up comes amid a rapidly-settling co-driver market, particularly among the powerhouse teams.

Tickford Racing has locked in new recruit Mark Winterbottom to partner Cam Waters, while James Moffat is expected to remain with the team, but move to Thomas Randle’s car.

Walkinshaw Andretti United is set to retain Fabian Coulthard, with Jayden Ojeda expected to join in place of Lee Holdsworth, who is understood to be Team 18 bound.

Tim Slade is also understood to have sorted his co-driving deal, joining Nick Percat at Matt Stone Racing.