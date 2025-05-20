Revealed by Speedcafe last month, Best’s BRT deal marks a return to Supercars for the driver who finished runner-up in the Super2 Series three times from 2021.

He missed out on an enduro seat last year but has benefitted from BRT’s early season shuffle.

Cameron had initially been slated to co-drive the CoolDrive car before replacing Aaron Love as its full-time pilot following the opening round.

“I am beyond excited to join BRT and partner with Aaron Cameron for the 2025 endurance rounds,” said Best.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to prove myself in main game Supercars and am committed to delivering my best performance.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel and show what we can achieve as a team.”

Best completed laps in the CoolDrive Mustang at Winton today during a rookie test for Cameron.

Although yet to be announced, Jack Perkins is expected to continue for a second year at BRT as co-driver to James Courtney.

Best previously drove with Courtney at Tickford Racing, sharing a Snowy River-backed Mustang to sixth place in the 2023 Bathurst 1000.

Several other members of the BRT crew are also ex-Tickford, including team manager Kate Harrington.

“Zak has worked previously with many of the BRT crew, and we are well aware of his capabilities and potential as a driver,” said Harrington.

“It’s an exciting time for the team, and we’re all looking forward to seeing him and Aaron work together as a young and dynamic pairing.”

This year’s pre-Bathurst endurance event will be held at The Bend, where Best scored pole a sensational pole position as a wildcard in 2022.