The team has announced it will switch Fabian Coulthard back onto Chaz Mostert’s #25 car this year, while recruit Jayden Ojeda teams with Ryan Wood in #2.

WAU’s signing of 25-year-old Ojeda had been known since late last year but the pairings were until now unknown.

Mostert and Coulthard drove together during the latter’s first year as a WAU co-driver in 2022, finishing second in that year’s Bathurst 1000.

Coulthard spent the last two years in the #2 entry while Mostert teamed with Lee Holdsworth, who was dropped by WAU at the end of 2024 and is now at Team 18.

WAU team principal Carl Faux said the strength of the team’s co-drivers has it well positioned for the Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000 endurance events.

“Jayden and Fabian gel very well with the team,” he said.

“They have spent a considerable amount of time with the crew this year, ensuring they are fully prepared to put their best foot forward when we get to The Bend and Bathurst.

“With the revised format this year, having top-tier co-drivers is vital in helping Chaz and Ryan secure their positions in the top 10 for the Finals Series.

“We are confident that Jayden and Fabian are more than capable of rising to the challenge.”

Ojeda starred in the enduros last year as a co-driver with Erebus Motorsport and is likely to play a pivotal role in whether Wood can make the post-Bathurst Finals Series.

“Ryan has shown he isn’t here to play around this year, the momentum he and the team are building is really exciting, I’m looking forward to pairing up with him this season,” he said.

“With the new format, the pressure is on us co-drivers to help the main-drivers stay or get into the top 10 for the finals, it’s more important than ever that we get up to speed quickly and keep it clean out on the track.”

Coulthard will be lining up for his 22nd Bathurst 1000 start and hopes to crack a maiden victory with two-time winner Mostert.

The Kiwi does not have a full-time drive in any category this year following the sudden end of his Carrera Cup program in January.

“I’ve spent a bit of time in the car this year for ride days with the crew, the team has done a great job building on last year’s car, I’m looking forward to getting a couple more laps in before the Bend and Bathurst,” he said.

Warren Luff also remains part of the WAU stable but, having been loaned to Team 18 for the past two years, appears set to miss out on a seat in 2025.

The 49-year-old did drive a WAU Mustang during a ride day in Perth last month and is expected to tackle the squad’s early Toyota Supra test program.

2025 Supercars Championship Endurance Cup line-up

# Driver Co-driver Team 1 Will Brown Scott Pye Triple Eight Race Engineering 2 Ryan Wood Jayden Ojeda Walkinshaw Andretti United 3 Aaron Cameron Zak Best Blanchard Racing Team 4 Cameron Hill Cameron McLeod Matt Stone Racing 5 Rylan Gray Lochie Dalton Tickford Racing 6 Cam Waters Mark Winterbottom Tickford Racing 7 James Courtney Jack Perkins Blanchard Racing Team 8 Andre Heimgartner Declan Fraser Brad Jones Racing 9 Jack Le Brocq Jarrod Hughes Erebus Motorsport 10 Nick Percat Tim Slade Matt Stone Racing 12 Jaxon Evans Jack Smith Brad Jones Racing 14 Bryce Fullwood Brad Vaughan Brad Jones Racing 17 Will Davison Tony D’Alberto Dick Johnson Racing 18 Anton De Pasquale Harri Jones Team 18 19 Matt Payne Garth Tander Grove Racing 20 David Reynolds Lee Holdsworth Team 18 25 Chaz Mostert Fabian Coulthard Walkinshaw Andretti United 26 Kai Allen Dale Wood Grove Racing 31 James Golding David Russell PremiAir Racing 35 Cameron Crick TBD Matt Stone Racing 38 Brodie Kostecki Todd Hazelwood Dick Johnson Racing 55 Thomas Randle James Moffat Tickford Racing 62 Richie Stanaway Nash Morris* PremiAir Racing 88 Broc Feeney Jamie Whincup Triple Eight Race Engineering 96 Macauley Jones Jordan Boys Brad Jones Racing 99 Cooper Murray Jobe Stewart Erebus Motorsport 888 Craig Lowndes Zach Bates Triple Eight Race Engineering

*expected but unconfirmed