Hughes and Stewart replace Dick Johnson Racing-bound Todd Hazelwood and Jayden Ojeda at the Dandenong South squad.

Although not confirmed yet, Mercedes-AMG junior driver Ojeda is set to land at Walkinshaw Andretti United.

As yet, Erebus Motorsport has not confirmed pairings for Jack Le Brocq and first-year Supercars full-timer Cooper Murray.

“We’re very proud to get to a point where we have two Erebus Academy Super2 drivers forming our co-driver line-up in 2025,” said Erebus Motorsport CEO Barry Ryan.

“Jobe has been with Erebus for over seven years since being a karter and is 100 percent ready to perform on the biggest stage.

“Jarrod had a standout rookie season in 2024, shows massive potential as a professional driver, and thoroughly deserves this opportunity.”

Hughes and Stewart both competed in the Dunlop Super2 Series this year.

“I’m over the moon to be co-driving with Erebus Motorsport in the enduros for the 2025 season,” said Hughes.

“To be in this position after only one year into my Supercar career is unreal.

“I can’t thank Barry, Betty [Klimenko], Daniel [Klimenko], and the rest of the Erebus family enough for putting their faith in me to contribute to their 2025 season.

“It’s going to be a big year for me with Super2 and co-driving, but I’m ready to hit the ground running, and I have a great team around me to make sure we give it everything.

“I’ve dreamt of this moment my whole life, and I can’t wait to get started!”

Stewart added, “Being part of the Erebus family has been incredible, and this next step is a dream come true.

“I’m looking forward to working hard and making the most of the opportunity. To be making my Supercars enduro debut with Erebus is absolutely awesome for me.

“After working with the team for the last seven years, it will definitely give me a leg up already being familiar with everyone when it comes time to race at Tailem Bend and Bathurst.

“I just have to say thanks to Betty and Barry for supporting me since I was in junior go-karts and guiding me in my career to make me the best driver I can be.

“I can’t wait to get back with the team at the next test day and work forward from there.”

Betty Klimenko, Erebus Motorsport founder and owner, said the opportunity to promote Stewart and Hughes to race in the Supercars Championship was the realisation of a long-held dream.

“The vision behind the Erebus Academy has always been about investing in young people and creating opportunities for the next generation,” said Klimenko.

“To now be at a point where we are looking within our own program for co-drivers is an incredibly proud moment for me and the whole team.

“Jarrod and Jobe are a testament to what can happen when you give young talent the right support, guidance, and belief.

“It’s exciting to see how far they’ve come and where they can go from here.”