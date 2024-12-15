Ojeda is one of two new drivers added to the Mercedes-AMG roster alongside former BMW star Maxime Martin of Belgium.

The full roster includes German quartet Maro Engel, Maximilian Gotz, Fabian Schiller, and Luca Stolz, as well as Ralf Aron (Estonia), Philip Ellis (Switzerland), Jules Gounon (Andorra), and Mikael Grenier (Canada).

Ojeda’s appointment in the AMG line-up comes after a strong season racing the Mercedes-AMG GT3 in GT World Challenge Australia and the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Ojeda was also impressive in his Supercars co-drive appearances with Erebus Motorsport alongside Jack Le Brocq, finishing a career-high eighth in the Bathurst 1000 in his fifth start.

It’s expected Ojeda will form part of Walkinshaw Andretti United’s co-driver line-up in 2025.

“I’m beyond excited to be joining the Mercedes-AMG family as a Junior Driver,” said Ojeda.

“It’s been a whirlwind year and to be recognised by Mercedes-AMG for my performance this year is hugely gratifying.

“Since I first drove a GT3 car in May last year this relationship with Mercedes-AMG was something I always dreamed of, so for it to come to fruition is truly amazing and I am so grateful for everyone who has supported me along this journey every step of the way.

“Mercedes-AMG Motorsport has been at the top of GT3 racing since its inception in 2010 and to be aligned with such a prestigious brand that’s had so much success is an honour.

“It was incredible racing at the Bathurst 12 Hour and Indianapolis 8 Hour for the first time this year. I learned a lot in those two races alone and proved to myself that I can compete at the top level of GT3 racing.

“This year, I feel like I achieved a lot personally. Next season, it’s all about trophy hunting. The pedigree of the Mercedes-AMG GT3 is unmatched and the results speak for themselves.”

The 25-year-old’s program for 2025 will be announced in due course.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with Mercedes-AMG and I am really excited by what the future holds,” said Ojeda.

“A massive thank you to the Head of Customer Racing Stefan Wendl and the team at Mercedes-AMG for their trust in me to represent this amazing brand.

“I’m really looking forward to the 2025 season. I’ve got a lot of exciting races and championships lined up already. With the support of Mercedes-AMG, I’m really excited about what’s to come.”