The team has confirmed Morris’ place alongside Richie Stanaway in the #62 Chevrolet Camaro following an evaluation day at Queensland Raceway on Monday.

While billed as a shootout between Morris and Trans Am star Nathan Herne, it was long expected Morris would get the nod for the drive in the Bend 500 and Bathurst 1000 events.

Morris rocketed into favouritism off the back of his breakout Super2 Series race win at Symmons Plains in May.

The 22-year-old will become the Bathurst 1000’s latest second-generation story, following in the footsteps of his 2014 Great Race winning father, Paul.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be lining up with PremiAir Racing and Richie Stanaway for the 2025 endurance season,” Morris said.

“This will mark my first laps in the main game, and I feel ready for that challenge.

“To get the win in Super2 in Tasmania was something that has boosted my confidence, and I think it shows that I am developing as a driver and am ready to take the next step in my career.

“Richie is a great driver and the whole PremiAir Racing team has been making fantastic strides of late, so to be a part of their line-up for the enduros is an opportunity I am very pleased about.

“Hopefully, I can do a great job to repay their faith in me.”

Stanaway, who won the 2023 Bathurst 1000 as co-driver to Shane van Gisbergen, attended Monday’s test and enthused over Morris’ potential.

“Nash is a strong up-and-coming driver and I am keen to share my PremiAir Racing Camaro with him for the enduros this year,” Stanaway said.

“He is clearly talented and has grown up in this sport, so his commitment and his hunger is without question.

“I am sure we can come together to achieve some great things this enduro season in the #62 PremiAir Racing Camaro.”

Team owner Peter Xiberras hopes a strong Endurance Cup campaign can turn a disappointing season for PremiAir thus far.

Stanaway currently sits 20th in the championship, four places behind teammate James Golding.

“We have been very pleased with Richie and how he has developed since joining our team this year, and to have him now pair up with Nash for the endurance races is something we feel brings a lot of potential,” Xiberras said.

“There is no arguing the importance of the endurance races in this Supercars Championship, and a strong result there is something we are very focused on achieving.

“With Richie and Nash in the #62 and Jimmy and David Russell in the #31, we are feeling confident that we can make a good showing at these critical events.”

Confirmation of Morris completes the 2025 Endurance Cup driver line-up. Click here for the full breakdown of the 27-car field.