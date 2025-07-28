Dane is at the track with PremiAir Racing, which is running an evaluation day involving Super2 driver Nash Morris, Trans Am star Nathan Herne and SuperUte racer Cody Brewczynski.

Morris and Herne are doing the bulk of the laps as the team prepares to make a final decision on who will co-drive with Richie Stanaway in the endurance races.

Dane cut ties with Triple Eight at the end of 2024 amid its deal with Ford and has subsequently consulted to PremiAir, as well as advising GM on its Supercars future.

Recently returning from trips to the US and UK, Dane is analysing the efforts of Morris and Herne behind the wheel.

“Roland is a consultant to us and is involved in deciding who will be the co-driver for Richie,” PremiAir communications manager Richard Smith told Speedcafe.

“Nash and Nathan are both getting a good run in the car today and we expect to make a decision in the coming days.”

While Morris has long been favourite to score the co-drive, PremiAir insists Herne remains in contention.

PremiAir could make its final decision as soon as this Wednesday.

Dane’s position at PremiAir has reunited him with several ex-Triple Eight staff including technical whiz Ludo Lacroix.

He also has a long-time tie to the Morris family through a friendship with Nash’s father, Paul.