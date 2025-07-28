Triple Eight is at the circuit with its Supercheap Auto wildcard Camaro as Zach Bates prepares to make his main game debut in the Ipswich Super440.

Supercars Championship leader Broc Feeney is on hand helping the reigning Super2 Series winner settle into the car, as is wildcard endurance co-driver Craig Lowndes.

PremiAir Racing is meanwhile running an evaluation day for Super2 driver Nash Morris, Trans Am star Nathan Herne and SuperUte racer Cody Brewczynski.

Morris is expected to get the nod to co-drive in the enduros alongside Richie Stanaway following the test.

The Gen3 cars are sharing the circuit with an array of Gen2, Car of the Future and Project Blueprint era Supercars.

Triple Eight’s Super2 Series ZB Commodores of Jackson Walls and Ben Gomersall are testing ahead of their upcoming round supporting the Supercars event.

The 2014 Jamie Whincup Bathurst Commodore, now owned by PremiAir boss Peter Xiberras, is also on track with Jonathon Webb among its drivers.

Xiberras recently had the car returned to its famous colours ahead of an appearance at this weekend’s Winton Festival of Speed.

Matt Stone Racing is running Chris Smerdon’s ex-SBR Blueprint FG Falcon and a Robbie Bolger-owned FG X – which is the original Car of the Future prototype Ford upgraded to newer panels.

Super2 runners Bradi Owen and Ayrton Hodson are understood to be aboard the FG today, allowing them to log laps despite driving for teams based outside Queensland.