The 22-year-old is being lined up to partner Richie Stanaway in PremiAir Racing’s #62 Chevrolet Camaro for the Endurance Cup races at The Bend and Bathurst.

Morris, the son of 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner Paul, has returned to the Super2 Series this year driving for Tickford Racing after a year in Carrera Cup.

He turned his first laps aboard Gen3 machinery with PremiAir during a ride day on the Monday after February’s season-opener at Sydney Motorsport Park.

PremiAir had initially tabbed Trans Am star Nathan Herne as a likely co-driver for Stanaway as part of a three-event deal that was also to include a wildcard.

However, an evaluation day was subsequently slated for July at Queensland Raceway, where Herne, GT ace Brendon Leitch and Morris could strut their stuff.

Morris’ maiden Super2 win at Symmons Plains last weekend appears to have changed that plan, with the other two drivers informed this week that they are not required.

Following his breakthrough victory on Sunday, Morris declared he feels ready for a main game opportunity.

“I think I’ve proven myself in all the other categories I’ve raced in,” he said.

“In Trans Am, I’ve raced against the Supercar-level dudes, it’s just this (a Super2 win) has been the monkey on my back and it’s good to get it off.

“Hopefully a few of the team owners down the pit lane have a look at that and it does something.”

PremiAir has already announced that David Russell will continue with the team this year as co-driver to James Golding.

The remainder of the Enduro Cup grid is thought to be full, with only wildcard slots – most notably that in Matt Stone Racing’s Cam Crick entry – currently undecided.

Leitch drove the Camaro during pre-season testing in Sydney but now appears unlikely to land the gig, with Triple Eight Super2 runners Jackson Walls and Ben Gomersall in the mix.