The 21-year-old son of 2014 Bathurst 1000 winner and renowned driver coach Paul Morris sampled both of the team’s Chevrolet Camaros on Monday.

Morris has returned to Super2 this year following a season in Carrera Cup, finishing sixth in the weekend’s opening round, and enjoyed the current-spec Supercars machinery.

“It was awesome fun. Thanks for Pete Xiberras and the whole team at PremirAir for having me along,” Morris told Speedcafe.

“It was pretty cool to do some laps around Sydney in a Gen3 car. I really love the car and hopefully I can do some more one day.”

Morris was encouraged by how the car suited his driving style.

“You’re not pushing flatout but you can still feel the difference between the cars, one is a lot more aero dependent, this thing is a bit more mechanically gripped up,” he said.

“I like this car a little bit more to drive. It suits my style a little bit more, a little bit similar to a Trans Am car, less aero, so I loved it. It was awesome.”

Two other men with Trans Am experience, Nathan Herne and PremiAir mechanic Nic Carroll, also drove during the ride day.

Asked how many laps he completed, Morris added: “I didn’t count. They just kept putting passengers in and I just kept smiling! It was awesome fun.”

PremiAir Racing has only confirmed one of its co-drivers for this year’s Endurance Cup, with David Russell returning to partner James Golding.

Herne is thought most likely to join Richie Stanaway, although is not yet locked in. Xiberras downplayed the prospect that Morris could be considered for the role.

“We’re always looking at young talent and Nash is a guy who I thought would be worth putting in to cut some laps,” Xiberras told Speedcafe.

“There’s nothing to read into it. Since we’ve started, we’ve thrown in various young drivers, I just like to give young blokes an opportunity if I can.”

As for the co-driver decision?

“We’ve only locked in one, Davey Russell, we’re almost taking our time with the second one and looking at our options,” Xiberras said. “We don’t need to rush into it.”