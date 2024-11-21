With James Golding, the pair finished on the podium at the Sandown 500 to bring the team its first Supercars podium.

Russell and Golding will share the #31 Chevrolet Camaro again next year.

“It is fantastic to continue a great relationship with PremiAir Nulon Racing,” Russell said.

“It was great working with Jimmy over the two enduros this year, and if we reflect back, there are some really nice results there, obviously with Sandown as a highlight.

“It is great to be able to have the continuity, that is important when you are going into enduro racing, to be able to continue to work with the same driver and the same team and continue to help evolve things and improve things so hopefully we can go for those enduro races and give ourselves a chance to move further up the podium from where we were at Sandown.”

Russell, and experienced head in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, boasts two Bathurst 1000 podium finishes.

In 2021, he was third Erebus Motorsport and Brodie Kostecki and finished second alongside the 2023 champion that year.

Golding said he’s looking forward to teaming up with Russell again. The pair finished sixth in this year’s Bathurst 1000.

“I really enjoyed partnering with D-Russ in the 2024 endurance races. He did a fantastic job, so to have him back for 2025 was a no-brainer,” Golding said.

“Dave Seamlessly joined our team and worked beyond his role as a driver to help improve our team’s performance on multiple levels.

“He is a great character to have around for team morale, and that is an important part of continuing our growth as we head into 2025.”

PremiAir Racing team owner Peter Xiberras added, “David is a great fit for our team, and we all enjoyed working with him across 2024, so we are delighted that we have been able to lock him in for the 2025 endurance season.

“Obviously, his credentials as a co-driver are impeccable, but it is about more than that – the perspective he brings to our team and how he works with us all is really well appreciated, and we are very much looking forward to another endurance season together.”