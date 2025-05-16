Five years after famously losing a wildcard Bathurst 1000 chance due to the controversial Superlicence system, Herne had appeared set to finally get his big break with PremiAir.

The 22-year-old tested with the team at Queensland Raceway late last year and again joined the team for a Sydney Motorsport Park ride day in February.

While plans to run as a PremiAir wildcard this year did not come off, Herne was still considered the front-runner for the co-drive alongside Richie Stanaway.

However, the team this week cancelled plans for a multi-driver evaluation day test, with Nash Morris believed to have secured the seat on the back of his Super2 win at Symmons Plains.

“Obviously, it’s a bit left field because if you roll back to the Sydney ride day, it was all really good,” Herne told Speedcafe of the latest development.

“The team was happy, I got along really well with Richie, we had very similar feedback and my data matched Richie on every front.

“I thought at that point we were pretty close to being locked in, not only to make a debut, but a bloody strong debut as well because both myself and Richie were pretty excited for it.

“Things happen, that’s motorsport, it’s a business at the end of the day, but to get so close again and not get across the line, you think a couple of four-letter words…”

Herne does not believe there are any other chances to make this year’s Endurance Cup field, with the grid largely set.

However, he’s not giving up on his Supercars dream and expressed gratitude to PremiAir owner Peter Xiberras for the chance to test his Camaros.

“I’ll just try and keep at it. I’ve waited five years, I’m just going to have to wait one more,” he said.

“I’m still keeping that door open with PremiAir. I thanked Pete for even having me in the car, because at the end of the day it all started from a cold call to Pete last year.

“It’s frustrating to get to this point and get pipped at the line, especially when I’d told all my friends and family that this is the year it’s happening, then you get the call, it’s pretty hard.

“But you have to count your lucky stars you got this far and it’s a door that I’m hoping to leave open for 2026. I’ve already flagged my interest with Pete.”

Herne is once again competing in the Trans Am Series this year while also running a customer entry in the TA2 Muscle Car Series.

Although those programs are his priority, missing out on the Supercars seat now allows him to commit to returning to the US in July.

“I was putting a lot on hold to make sure I put my best foot forward for the enduros, but I’ve fallen short, so I’ll just focus on my own racing and go from there,” he said.

“I’ve had a fair few things lined up in America for quite a while, I’ve actually just been saying ‘give me a couple of weeks [to confirm]’.

“There’s a bit of dirt stuff and some asphalt Late Model stuff as well. It’s not going to be anything full-time, just an odd show here and there to be honest.

“I’ve got a small business here in Australia now, I’m focusing on trying to build that up, and it takes up a lot of time to go back and forth to the US. Australia is still my priority.”