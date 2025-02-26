The team had been plotting a third entry for its home event at Queensland Raceway in August but, according to team boss Peter Xiberras, has now elected against it.

“We just need to concentrate on the two main cars,” Xiberras told Speedcafe of the recent decision.

“Starting to do wildcards… last year I was playing a little bit with Super2 (running Cameron McLeod), this year there’s nothing.

“I’ve got to put all my effort into main game.”

PremiAir’s wildcard plan centred around Trans Am star Nathan Herne, who is still chasing a maiden Supercars start five years after being denied a Superlicence required to compete in the Bathurst 1000.

Herne tested with PremiAir late last year and turned more laps aboard the squad’s Chevrolet Camaros during a ride day at Sydney Motorsport Park on Monday.

While the wildcard is now off the table, Xiberras said Herne is “definitely” still in the mix for the team’s remaining endurance co-drive alongside Richie Stanaway.

Tickford Racing Super2 driver Nash Morris also made a guest appearance with PremiAir during the ride day, although Xiberras downplayed any suggestion ‘The Flash’ is a co-drive contender.

PremiAir endured a rough start to its 2025 campaign at Sydney Motorsport Park, beginning with a fuel fire in James Golding’s car during testing on Wednesday.

Golding and teammate Richie Stanaway battled amongst themselves on the way to 22nd and 23rd respectively in the opening race on Friday night.

An early incident for Golding on Saturday and an engine failure for Stanaway just eight laps in appeared a new low, before the former recovered to a solid ninth place.

Eighth in the finale on Sunday leaves Golding ninth in the standings, while Stanaway is last following a 17th in a Sunday race where a throttle position sensor issue in qualifying put him on the back foot.