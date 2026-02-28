Westwood announced via social media that Friday was his last day with the team he joined in mid-2022.

Although largely holding a behind-the-scenes role, Westwood’s time with the team included hosting its podcast – the Brad Jones Racing Rundown.

Westwood, whose role at BJR was his first in motorsport, praised team owner Jones in a note announcing his departure.

The team has confirmed to Speedcafe that Westwood will not be directly replaced, with his duties to be absorbed by existing staff.

“After much deliberation I made the tough call to step down as GM of Brad Jones Racing, today closes the chapter on my career with BJR in Supercars Australia,” Westwood posted on Friday.

Advertisements

“I went down the professional sports path to challenge myself and fulfil an ambition and my time with BJR certainly ticked those boxes.

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the 2026 Repco Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

“There’s no question I came into this role with little more vehicle knowledge than how to change a tyre and check the oil, but I leave with much much more in-depth and specialist knowledge around the people, manufacturing, technology, strategy and politics of this game!

“But more than that, I leave having met and worked with an exceptional bunch of dedicated, passionate and special people, some who’ll be mates for life and that’s just the best, it truly is.

“The camaraderie and banter on the workshop floor will be massively, massively missed!

“Thanks to Brad Jones for taking a chance on me, he’s not only a legend of Australian motorsport, but a true Australian icon with a lust for life.

“To do and achieve what he has done in the sport and in business is pretty unique and deserves an OAM, and wow can he tell a story or 10!

“This year BJR will race under the motoring giant that is Toyota. Our guys have built some exceptional race cars and I can’t wait to see what’s next for the team.

“As for what’s next for me, in the short term some bike riding, family time and finishing our house. Long term…there’s a plan and I’m excited to execute the strategy!”

BJR debuted its three new Toyota Supras at the Sydney 500 last weekend, while it also continues to field two Holden Commodores in the Super2 Series.