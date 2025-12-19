Team owner Jones has provided a progress report ahead of a two-week workshop shutdown, starting Monday.

The team is building two new cars to be debuted as Supras, while Andre Heimgartner’s new-for-2025 Chevrolet Camaro – dubbed Rhonda – is undergoing conversion.

Detailing the progress in BJR’s latest workshop video, Jones said the team will likely be waiting on panels to complete the cars in the New Year.

“I feel like we’re going to be waiting a little bit for some of the parts,” he said.

“There’s nothing on the rear [of the furthest progressed car] or the front because they are areas they were working on at Windshear, along with the side skirts.

“Now that they’re locked into how that’s going to look, the designs will be given to the guys who create the composite and then in January, hopefully early, we’ll end up with those bits so we can end up with completed cars.”

Homologation team Walkinshaw Andretti United has already undertaken extensive testing with its first chassis, largely in the name of putting mileage on the 5.2-litre 2UR-GSE V8 engine.

BJR had a presence at the Windshear wind tunnel testing via engineer Phil Keed, who was among the five people WAU was permitted to take.

The Albury-based team is meanwhile also repairing the Gen2 Holden Commodore crashed by Andre Heimgartner at The Bend in 2022 for use in the Super2 Series.